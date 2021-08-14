Manchester resident Kevin H., who likes to sit when he walks daily near this statue of St. Joseph and Jesus, took a photo of the blood on the statue on Friday. Crews came to clean up the blood which was on the city sidewalk, and other people cleaned it up on the statue, flowers and plaza around the statue.
Damage at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, the seat of the Diocese of Manchester, was likely not an attack on the church.
Cathedral rector the Rev. Jason Jalbert said Saturday he thought someone lashed out randomly when they broke two small windows with their hands, and then bloodied the statue of St. Joseph in the cathedral courtyard.
“It looks like somebody misdirected their anger,” Jalbert said. “This doesn’t look like anything that was malicious.”
Jalbert noted the church’s proximity to several social service organizations, and the homeless people who stay in the area. He said it seemed likely that someone in the midst of a mental health crisis broke the two small windows in the cathedral doors — not someone angry with the church.
The cathedral is the home church of Bishop Peter A. Libasci, who last month was accused of sexual abuse in a lawsuit in New York.
The church had the blood cleaned from the statue Friday, and the city has cleaned the sidewalk.
“People see these things and really get nervous,” Jalbert said. “If somebody was really out to try to vandalize the church, they could have done something much more harmful.”