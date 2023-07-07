Cement truck rollover closes I-93 for hours Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Cement truck rollover Provided by NH State Police A cement truck rolled over Thursday afternoon on I-93 in Holderness, closing down the highway for eight hours. Show more Show less Provided by NH State Police A cement truck rolled over Thursday afternoon on I-93 in Holderness, closing down the highway for eight hours. Provided by NH State Police A cement truck blew a tire and rolled over in the median of I-93 in Holderness Thursday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A rollover crash involving a loaded cement truck closed down I-93 in Holderness for eight hours Thursday.State police said the crash occurred when the southbound truck blew a front tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over in the median.The driver was not hurt, state police said.But the northbound side of the highway had to be closed, and traffic was diverted off Exit 24 in Ashland, as crews worked in the 90-degree heat to remove the cement truck.The highway did not reopen until after 10 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Cement truck rollover closes I-93 for hours +2 Sheriff: Fugitive may have survived river and could be in Manchester +3 Groton woman rescued after injuring leg +2 Bedford paving work will impact traffic on Monday DWI License Revocations One dead, one wounded after shooting in Bartlett Load more {{title}} Most Popular Rainbow gathering attendence lower than expected SUV crashes into Looney Bin Bar in Laconia sending more than a dozen to hospital Man seriously injured in Derry fireworks incident DWI License Revocations Hiker dies Sunday on Black Cap trail One dead, one wounded after shooting in Bartlett Two injured hikers rescued on Monday Bedford paving work will impact traffic on Monday Cheshire County EMS picks up Swanzey 911 contract Groton woman rescued after injuring leg Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage