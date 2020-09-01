NASHUA -- A cement truck rolled over early Tuesday on an on-ramp to the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, causing traffic backups through the morning commute.
Around 8:02 a.m. Tuesday state police and Nashua fire crews responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a concrete truck on the exit 7E south bound ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. According to state police, the concrete truck was found on its side, in the grass median.
Initial reports indicate the concrete truck was traveling on the exit 7E ramp from the Everett Turnpike south bound when the driver - identified as James Thomas, 32, of Meredith - lost control of the vehicle. The concrete truck rolled on its side and slid into the grass median.
Thomas was not injured.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates Thomas was traveling at “an unreasonable speed” for the curve of the ramp and the weight of the load being carried by the concrete truck. Speed is considered to be a major contributing factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Mark Dore at 603-666-3333.
As a result of the crash and subsequent investigation, the exit 7E southbound on and off ramps were shut down for approximately 5 hours while the concrete truck was removed.