CONCORD -- A certification hearing for a Manchester police officer described as a "proven racist" has been rescheduled for a month, officials said.
Aaron Brown will go before the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council on Oct. 27. He had previously been scheduled for a hearing this month.
Outgoing Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano, who has refused to follow an arbitrator's ruling and rehire Brown, has asked the council to revoke his certification.
Former Police Chief Nick Willard filed Brown, who had been an officer for 11 years, after texts surfaced where he joked about shooting Black men.
Arbitrators have twice ruled in Brown's favor. A city lawyer has called Brown a "proven racist" in filings with a state labor board.