A 54-year-old Vermont man died in a ultralight airplane crash Saturday afternoon at Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown.
Paul Harrison of Ryegrass was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Harrison and Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine, were flying in a single-engine Bailey Dragonfly airplane, which the park uses to tow hang gliders. The plane crashed around 5:30 p.m.
Rivkin was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for non-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said it’s unclear who was piloting the aircraft.
Morningside Flight Park is a company that offers hang gliding and paragliding about a mile from the Connecticut River. The park is part of a North Carolina hang gliding company called Kitty Hawk Kites.
The site has hosted hang gliders since the 1970s, according to the flight park’s blog.
“We’re obviously very saddened by this situation,” said Luke Baer, the COO of recreation for Kitty Hawk Kites. He would not comment further until the investigation is complete.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
A NTSB spokesman did not return a request for comment Sunday afternoon. The FAA deferred comment to the NTSB.
Union Leader reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.