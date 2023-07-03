Cheshire County EMS is now the primary ambulance service for Swanzey after DiLuzio Ambulance went out of business in May.
Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, Vermont, covered the town for May and June before Cheshire EMS took over on June 28, according to a news release from the town.
After hearing proposals from both Rescue Inc. and Cheshire EMS, the town’s selectmen decided to sign a deal with the county-run service, which has its headquarters in town.
The town received proposals for a two-year deal for $319,295 and $322,497 per year and a three-year deal from Cheshire EMS with annual costs of $46,865, $67,030 and $81,548 in the third year, according to the news release.
The contract is still being worked out, but Cheshire EMS started at 6 a.m. on June 28.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said he appreciates the service Rescue Inc. provided in May and June.
“Ultimately the significant cost difference, having Cheshire EMS located in Swanzey, and their operational assets made Cheshire EMS the best option for Swanzey moving forward,” he said in a statement.
Cheshire EMS launched on Nov. 14 from a new six-bay garage in Swanzey after a deal to acquire DiLuzio Ambulance in Keene fell through. The county used $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to buy the land and build the new three-building complex and another $1.7 million to buy its ambulances.
"In a short time, this regional EMS and healthcare collaboration has begun to address the 'continuum of care' crisis for EMS services and health care in Cheshire County," said Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates in a statement.
Besides Swanzey, Cheshire EMS has 911 contracts with Gilsum, Harrisville, Stoddard and Westmoreland. The department also responds to Richmond, but a contract has not been signed.
The service is running five ambulances, three designated for 911 and two for interfacility transports, and a “fly car,” which allows a paramedic to respond quicker in an SUV. The department had 45 EMTs, AEMTs and paramedics.
“911 takes precedence,” said Chief Michael Spain said of the two ambulances used for interfacility transports. Great Brook Emergency Medical Services is contracted as a backup.
On Saturday, the service responded to 17 calls — 10 emergency and seven interfacility.