Capt. Steven Murray
Capt. Steven Murray gets ready to drive one of the ambulances at the home of the new Cheshire County EMS in Swanzey in April

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader File

Cheshire County EMS is now the primary ambulance service for Swanzey after DiLuzio Ambulance went out of business in May.

Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, Vermont, covered the town for May and June before Cheshire EMS took over on June 28, according to a news release from the town.