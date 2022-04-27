KEENE — Plans for Cheshire County to purchase Keene-based R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service, LLC are no longer moving forward, both parties said this week.
“We have worked with them and amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Bob DiLuzio Sr. said Tuesday.
DiLuzio has owned the ambulance service with his wife Linda since 1975, but said he has worked there a total of 61 years. His son Rob DiLuzio is chief executive officer of the business, he said.
Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates also announced the news in a press release on Monday.
“Despite significant effort by everyone involved, the transaction presented obstacles which we could not resolve,” Coates said in the release.
The plan was initiated by Cheshire County more than a year-and-a-half ago, but negotiations stalled in November.
News that the purchase is no longer taking place comes as the county ramps up to establish its own EMS department. Earlier this month, Cheshire County officials announced plans to build a home for their proposed county-run EMS service on a newly purchased piece of land in Swanzey. The $1.1 million project will be paid for entirely through American Rescue Plan Act funds, Coates said.
In the past 18 months, Coates said in the press release, “the County has focused on pursuing its long-term goal of providing ambulance services to the citizens of the County. To further that goal, the County recently purchased land at 53 Monadnock Highway in Swanzey and is moving forward to begin construction of a new building to house ambulance services at that location.”
The county plans to hire and recruit 30 to 40 people to staff the 24/7 EMS operation and expects that the completion of construction will coincide with the arrival of vehicles. Operations are expected to start this fall.
“Cheshire County’s goal is to develop an EMS service that is reliable and evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of those we will be serving,” Coates said in the press release.
DiLuzio said the county had approached the business and initiated the negotiations, however, the complications of the county taking over a private business were too much of an obstacle. He also emphasized the private ambulance plans to carry on as before.
“Everything for us is status quo. We are committed to the area and will continue to operate as we have for the last several decades,” DiLuzio said Tuesday. “We are honoring all our contracts. We are maintaining our staff. We are not going anywhere and plan to be around for decades to come.”
DiLuzio Ambulance Service plans to maintain its partnership with local health care facilities, schools, fire and police organizations and charitable organizations, the press release said. It will also continue to provide service to Cheshire County communities such as Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester.
“We are disappointed that the project didn’t come together, but it’s time for both parties to move forward,” DiLuzio said.