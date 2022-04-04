SWANZEY -- Cheshire County officials announced plans Friday to build a home for their proposed county-run EMS service on a newly purchased piece of land in Swanzey.
The $1.1 million project will be paid for entirely through American Rescue Plan Act funds, County Administrator Christopher Coates said in an email Friday.
He announced the project in a press release Friday, saying that the county has purchased 53 Monadnock Highway in Swanzey, “culminating a yearlong search for a well-situated operating location for multiple ambulances.”
The property was purchased for $395,000. The building costs are estimated to be $705,000, which includes the renovation of an office building.
The county has hired architects and builders for the new location, received Planning Board approval from the town of Swanzey, and is expected to break ground as soon as April, “as the weather and supplies allow.”
“This construction and renovation is expected to have a very fast timeline with a completion date of September of this year,” Coates said.
Vehicles for Cheshire EMS will include seven ambulances, one paramedic intercept and two wheelchair vans. All vehicle purchases will be covered by ARPA funds as well, Coates said in his email.
The county has secured priority manufacturing and customization from Ford Motor Company and other ambulance entities, Coates said, and of the seven ambulances, “four are destined to be off the main manufacturing line by the first week of June with delivery before the end of July.”
The new county department of Emergency Medical Services will be known as Cheshire EMS, the announcement said.
Coates said the project reflects “tremendous progress” toward the long-term goals of the county of having a permanent home for Cheshire EMS that will include “state-of the-art medical equipment that will serve the medical emergency and transportation needs of the County’s citizens.”
Cheshire EMS is expected to employ 30 to 40 people, Coates said in his email. The facility will be staffed 24/7 with about six to eight personnel on each shift.
County Human Resources officials have been periodically maintaining contact with the more than 60 individuals who have applied to work for the new county-operated department, the announcement said, adding that the hunt for the person to head up Cheshire EMS is a nation-wide search.
“The County will be hiring a Chief of the department this summer and has already received a dozen applications for this position alone,” Kim May, HR Director for the county, said in the announcement. “The County is currently conducting a nationwide search for a well-qualified leader.”
Municipal Resources Inc. is spearheading the search and screening process for the chief.
About a year and a half ago, the county initiated conversations with the existing private ambulance company in Keene -- DiLuzio Ambulance – “as a transitional measure in ramping up to provide EMS services to the region,” the announcement said.
In November, the county announced its plans to purchase DiLuzio, which operates as a backup for the Keene ambulance service and contracts its services to the towns of Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester.
“The plan was to undertake a turn-key operation that would help the County transition into its own home with new equipment. Although the initial plan a year and a half ago would have allowed the County to remain in the current Court Street location for about a year while the County located property, discussions regarding the purchase of the private ambulance company assets have taken longer than anticipated for a variety of reasons,” Coates said.
Coates said in his email that due to a non-disclosure agreement he is unable to comment on the status of that purchase at this time. “While there has been no final determination with regard to the DiLuzios,” Coates said, “we have clearly been able to make substantial progress on our own towards our long-term goals.”