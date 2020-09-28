A 60-year-old Chester man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when he rolled over his ATV, Fish and Game officials said.
Michael N. Phillips was driving a three-wheeler in a field off Haverhill Road in Chester when he failed to make a left-hand turn and the ATV rolled over on top of him about 5:35 p.m.
D-HART helicopter transported Phillips to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass.
Fish and Game officials said Phillips was not wearing a helmet.
The accident is being investigated by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.