A quick trip to the grocery store turned into a frightening experience for a Chester woman who claims her SUV was tailgated by another car and then fired upon while she was heading home on Route 107 in Raymond last Friday night.
Cally Lighthall said her ordeal began after she left the Hannaford in Raymond just after 6:30 p.m. She passed through the traffic lights by McDonald’s and said she looked in her rearview mirror and noticed a white car tailgating her Chevrolet Traverse.
“That car was so close to me I couldn’t even see the hood of the car,” she said.
Lighthall said she saw four people in the car who appeared to be teenagers.
“I just kind of looked up in my mirror and shook my head because everybody tailgates these days and as I went a little farther - probably another 100 feet - I heard very loud dings. Ding, ding, it was loud. I looked up again in my rearview mirror and I couldn’t really see the people in the back seat, but the two people in the front seat were laughing and they were still right on my bumper,” she said.
The car followed a bit longer with the two in the front seat continuing to laugh before their car turned onto Route 101 eastbound, Lighthall said.
She didn’t notice the dent on her back of her car just above her "Girls Hunt Too!" sticker until the next morning. Lighthall wonders if it is damage from a BB or pellet gun.
“Depending on what type of projectile it was it could have broken my window. Glass might have gone God knows where, and if it had broken the tail light on that car it’s an expensive replacement,” said Lighthall, who reported the incident to Raymond police.
Police Chief Michael Labell said the case is still open and active. Police have not received any similar shooting reports.
“It appears to be random and until we receive further information we cannot definitely comment on what happened,” Labell said.
Lighthall, a lifelong Chester resident, said this is the first time anything like this has happened.
“I have never had any kind of trouble on the road. I’m retired. I’m 65. I’m very careful about how I drive because I think so many people these days drive with absolutely no patience whatsoever,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Raymond Police Department at 895-4747.