Two people, including a child, died in a mobile home blaze in Henniker late Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.
When fire crews arrived at 41 Ryan Road just before 5 p.m., they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the residence.
"The fire was quickly extinguished; however, one adult and one child occupant of the residence were unable to escape and were later pronounced dead," Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi said in a news release late Monday night.
Autopsies are to be conducted by the state Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday morning at Concord Hospital.
While Parisi did not say what caused the fire, the news release cited the danger of burning candles, and reminded the public to maintain working smoke alarms and keep exits clear of debris.
The fire is being investigated by Parisi's office with the assistance of Henniker Fire Chief Jim Morse and Police Chief Matt French and their departments.
Town property tax records describe 41 Ryan Road as a two-bedroom manufactured home built in 1960 and assessed at $92,400.