CONCORD — The second annual report from the Office of the Child Advocate highlighted progress New Hampshire has made in the two years since the office was created and recommends areas where further improvement is needed.
The 48-page report was released Friday by Moira O’Neill, director of the state Office of the Child Advocate, whose recommendations for the upcoming year included improved overall communications, interprofessional understanding among agencies involved and continuing to expand and stabilize the array of services available.
“There is great momentum forward for children in New Hampshire; we must maintain that movement,” O’Neill wrote in a summary introducing the report.
O’Neill was appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu two years ago to head the agency, which was created by the state Legislature to oversee the state Division for Children, Youth and Families in response to a crisis in child protection.
Among the areas the state has improved, O’Neill noted bills the Legislature passed in 2019 to expand the DCYF workforce and a “comprehensive community-based system” of care for children in the Granite State. Even with the improvements, New Hampshire caseworkers are often still overloaded and will continue to struggle if not given sufficient resources to match needs already identified, O’Neill said.
“Overarching all of these findings is the necessity of understanding child development and the need for continuing expansion and stabilization of New Hampshire’s array of services for children and families,” O’Neill wrote.
O’Neill also recommended that case workers, teachers, law enforcement and anyone involved in child protection cases listen carefully to the children, who “are often their own best advocate,” she said.
“Deeper understanding of child development, and the impact of trauma, will prompt and ensure rapid response to events such as abuse, neglect or other adverse childhood experiences we now know can deleteriously interrupt child development,” O’Neill wrote in her recommendations.
Joe Ribsam, director of DCYF, issued a statement in response to the report, noting efforts and areas where DCYF has acted on previous recommendations to ensure children are protected in the state.
Ribsam credited Sununu and the Legislature with putting DCYF in a better position to overcome previous challenges that led to the creation of the Office of the Child Advocate.
“Among the highlights in 2019, more children and youth exited the child protection system than entered it, a significant development and an early indicator of a healthy system. As a result of DCYF’s efforts to keep kids safe in their homes, fewer children are entering into out-of-home care and more families are receiving the help they need while remaining intact,” Ribsam said.
Ribsam also noted monthly efforts DCYF has made to recruit for and fill open positions, lessening the overall workload with 66 child protection service employees hired since June, six more than were added in the previous year.
“As we have recruited additional DCYF team members, we have seen a positive impact on overall caseloads,” Ribsam said. “Now, as we embark into the complex and extensive work of implementing scores of improvements across our child and family systems, DCYF is hopeful that the collaborative support of the governor, the Legislature, the OCA and our stakeholders can continue to propel us toward a brighter future for New Hampshire’s children, youth and families.”
DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette also issued a statement noting significant reductions in case loads and the number of children in home care. She also noted the need for further collaboration among agencies.
“All stakeholders must effectively work together if we are to realize our shared vision,” Shibinette said. “The OCA’s annual report is filled with recommendations that DCYF and other stakeholders be more collaborative and communicate more effectively. I strongly encourage the OCA to acknowledge its responsibilities in this area by implementing those recommendations and taking a more collaborative approach to its work.”