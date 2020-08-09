MERRIMACK - A child with severe burns was flown by helicopter to a Massachusetts hospital on Sunday, Merrimack fire officials said.
Merrimack Fire Lt. Jeremy Penerian said firefighters responded to a home on Woodward Road around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a child who suffered severe burns.
A social media post by the Professional Firefighters of Merrimack IAFF Local 2904 said the call involved an 18-month-old child. Penerian would not confirm the age of the burn victim, saying only that the call involved a child on the “younger” side.
The victim was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass. An update on the child’s condition was not available Sunday night.
Penerian said Sunday night he was unable to release further information regarding the incident, including how the child was burned. The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was available Sunday night.