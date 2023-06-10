Colombian military soldiers attend to child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed on May 1 in the jungles of Caqueta, in limits between Caqueta and Guaviare, in this handout photo released Friday.
Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS
Colombian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro greets one of the child survivors of a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle and are hospitalized at the central military hospital, in Bogota, on Saturday.
BOGOTA -- Four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in Colombia's southern jungle, after surviving a plane crash which killed their mother, are in an "acceptable" state of health, the government said on Saturday.
The siblings were found on Friday in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military, Indigenous communities and others, and were initially treated by military medics before being transported to a military hospital in capital Bogota.
President Gustavo Petro, his family and other officials visited the children at the hospital on Saturday morning, with Petro saying on Twitter the rescue was an example of different groups coming together for the common good.
"In general the boy and the girls are in an acceptable state. According to the medical reports they are out of danger," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said during a press conference after the visit.
The children are not yet able to eat, he added, but are being hydrated and stabilized.
"They are very thin but I know they're in good hands," the children's great-uncle Fidencio Valencia told journalists as he left the hospital. "We never expected to find them so well."
Velasquez recognized the eldest of the siblings, a 13-year-old girl, for her bravery.
The youngest of the children turned one while in the jungle, while her brother had his fifth birthday, he said. The other sister is nine.
The siblings have some insect bites and other minor injuries, army Major General Carlos Rincon said, but "life-threatening conditions are ruled out."
Clues as to the siblings' whereabouts have been reported for weeks as the search, dubbed Operation Hope, continued.
Wilson, one of the military dogs which participated in the operation, is now himself missing, but an effort to find him is taking place, the military has said.
In photos shared by Colombia's military, the children appear gaunt.
It is unclear whether they have already been reunited with their father, Manuel Ranoque, who was not on the airplane and participated in the search.
Their ordeal began in the early hours of May 1, when the Cessna 206 aircraft carrying seven people and traveling between Araracuara airport in Caqueta and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, issued a mayday alert due to engine failure.
Three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother Magdalena Mucutuy, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane.
Narcizo Mucutuy, the grandfather of the three girls and one boy, told reporters he was delighted at the news of their rescue.
"As the grandfather to my grandchildren who disappeared in the jungles of the Yari, at this moment I am very happy," he said.
Photos shared by Colombia's military showed a group of soldiers with the four children in the middle of the jungle.
"A joy for the whole country! The four children who were lost ... in the Colombian jungle appeared alive," Petro said in a message via Twitter.
Petro initially reported that children had been found on May 17 in a message on Twitter but later deleted the post, saying the information was unconfirmed.
Rescuers, supported by search dogs, had previously found discarded fruit the children ate to survive, as well as improvised shelters made with jungle vegetation.
Airplanes and helicopters from Colombia's army and air force participated in the rescue operations.