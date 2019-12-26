The Christmas Day tragedy at the Renaissance Parking garage on the campus of Northeastern University in Roxbury was “likely” a double murder-suicide, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said today.
Rollins identified the three who died as the mother, Erin Pascal, 40, of Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood, and her two children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 1½. It’s clear the DA is alleging the mother is responsible for the death of her children before taking her own life.
“This entire family, in a matter of minutes, is gone beside the father,” Rollins said of what she again called an “unspeakable” crime. “For a parent to come to the place in which they harm their children in this way, indicates that their mental health struggles were severe and in need of immediate supports.”
The DA added the “horrible situation highlights the invisible struggles many members of our community confront.” Rollins did not elaborate on what she was referring to. She said the deaths occurred between 1:25 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Rollins added a 911 call related to the case was made earlier Wednesday before the deaths. She did not detail who made that call or why.
She did say Northeastern University should do something immediately about safety at the parking garage — now the scene of three suicides and five deaths in the past seven months.
In a statement to the media Wednesday night, Northeastern University said it was restricting access to the top two floors of the garage and installing security at the facility.
A university spokeswoman said today in an email that the “restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented.” The college will post 24-hour security staffing and install “additional surveillance cameras” at the site.
The Providence Journal today confirmed Pascal, then Erin Emlock, worked at the paper from 2001 to 2003. She was a graduate of Brown University, both the paper and her LinkedIn profile state. She was the director of corporate social responsibility and community relations at Sanofi Genzyme, the company confirmed.
A neighbor in West Roxbury told the Herald today she’s “devastated” by the deaths.
“I’m heartbroken,” said neighbor Livija Bingel, who added she bought lemonade from Allison this summer from the girl’s homemade stand. “It’s unspeakable. I don’t have words for what happened. I’m shaken.”
The previous suicides at the Northeastern parking garage include the May 20 death of Boston College student Alexander Urtula. His girlfriend, Inyoung You, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in that case for allegedly sending Urtula texts messages urging him to kill himself. She has pleaded not guilty. The other suicide at the garage occurred on Dec. 9. Details of that case are limited.
Rollins urged anyone feeling suicidal to call or text the Samaritans Statewide Hotline 877-870-HOPE (4673) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-TALK (8255); military veterans and their loved ones should press “1” for the Veterans Crisis Line.
Sean Philip Cotter contributed to this report.
