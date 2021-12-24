Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Dec 24, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nashua firefighters at 50 Lake St. on Dec. 24, 2021. Nashua Fire Department/Dylan Conway Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fire in a Nashua apartment building damaged two units on Christmas Eve, but no one was hurt. Nashua firefighters were called to an apartment building at 50 Lake St., just a few blocks south of Main Street, on Thursday. According to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke pouring from the windows of the small apartment building when they arrived. Residents fled from the building after hearing smoke detectors, according to the fire department, with firefighters helping other residents get out of the building.Firefighters contained the fire -- and the damage -- to the two first-floor apartments, according to the news release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Nashua Nashua Fire Department Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Woman's body found in burned out camper in Manchester Tech snags, decentralization mean body-worn camera rollout for state police is months behind schedule Fatality in Manchester fire is the 13th this year in New Hampshire Police: Couple died after seeking shelter in trash bin Three-alarm fire in Nashua displaces approximately 10 Twin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killed Hooksett man arrested twice for DUI in two days Fresh Express recalling salad products sold in NH over listeria contamination Keene crash kills two and dog Bomb threat forces evacuation at Claremont's Valley Hospital Request News Coverage