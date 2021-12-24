Lake Street fire

Nashua firefighters at 50 Lake St. on Dec. 24, 2021.

 Nashua Fire Department/Dylan Conway

A fire in a Nashua apartment building damaged two units on Christmas Eve, but no one was hurt. 

Nashua firefighters were called to an apartment building at 50 Lake St., just a few blocks south of Main Street, on Thursday. 

According to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke pouring from the windows of the small apartment building when they arrived. 

Residents fled from the building after hearing smoke detectors, according to the fire department, with firefighters helping other residents get out of the building.

Firefighters contained the fire -- and the damage -- to the two first-floor apartments, according to the news release. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 