The Manchester Police Department has been told to rehire a fired Manchester police officer who sent racist text messages to his wife, a decision that Manchester police officials had been fighting until recently.
The dispute over the status of Aaron Brown, who was fired in April 2018, has dragged on for months between the police department and the union that represents Manchester patrol officers and detectives.
A stalemate developed late last year after an arbitrator ruled that Brown deserved his job back, along with nearly all his back pay.
That ruling was made despite evidence showing that Brown, an officer of 11 years, went as far as joking about shooting Blacks.
"Besides, I got this new fancy gun. Take out parking tickets no problem. FYI 'parking tickets' = black fella," Brown texted his wife in 2017 when she worried about him working on an FBI case in Boston.
Two months later, he sent his wife video of a "crackbunny fight" and wrote: "“I am certainly not a racist. I have my proclivities about people ... but those folks are straight up n’s ... no two ways about it. Serve no place in life or society. And yet they are completely taking over all parts of daily life.”
The texts were sent from Brown’s department-issued cell phone.
The New Hampshire Sunday News last year reported those tweets as well as another where Brown used the "N-word." At the time, Mayor Joyce Craig said the tweets were offensive and have no place in the community. Police Chief Carlo Capano would not comment, saying it was a personnel matter.
After his termination, Brown’s union -- the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association -- fought to get his job back. In December, an arbitrator ruled in Brown’s favor, deciding a 30-day unpaid suspension was good enough.
The arbitrator ruled that Brown was not entitled to his old job with the police department’s Special Enforcement Division, which includes the street-crime unit, SWAT and undercover drug investigation. His assignment would be up to the police chief.
The city refused to comply with the decision, despite a union contract that calls for such decisions to be final.
The Patrolman’s union filed a complaint with the state Public Employee Labor Relations Board, which resolves labor disputes involving government agencies. The board provided the New Hampshire Union Leader the Brown case file upon request.
"The City respectfully submits that (the PELRB) should refrain from using its statutory authority to force the City to reinstate a proven racist to serve as a Manchester police officer," the city's lawyer, Mark Broth of Manchester, wrote in March.
The lawyer for the Patrolman’s union, John Krupski of Concord, did not return a telephone call and email from the Union Leader.
In filings in March and April, both sides said they wanted a full-blown PELRB hearing where the reasons for Brown's termination would be laid out.
However, it appears that a decision has been made about Brown’s status as a police officer.
In late May, the city and the union told the PELRB that an extensive hearing would not be necessary, and the only issue to decide was back pay. In July, the city and union said they have asked an arbitrator to decide on damages.
A PELRB hearing is currently scheduled for Sept. 21.
City Solicitor Emily Rice would not comment on the case. Capano’s spokesman, Heather Hamel, said he would not comment. The mayor’s chief of staff, Lauren Smith, did not return a voice mail message.
Efforts to contact the president of the Patrolman’s union were also unsuccessful.
In 2018, then-Police Chief Nick Willard fired Brown and a fellow officer in the Special Enforcement Division, Darren Murphy, after allegations surfaced that they coerced a Manchester woman into sex.
The city has paid $45,000 to settle claims brought by the woman.
Rice would not answer questions this week about any claim Murphy may have brought against the city. No such claim is on file at the PELRB, the state court system or federal court.
Murphy was an undercover detective in the drug unit. His termination prompted prosecutors to drop 35 drug-related cases, which they said could not move forward because of Murphy’s damaged credibility.
This week, the New Hampshire Union Leader filed a Right to Know request with Manchester police seeking access to the personnel files of Murphy and Brown. Recent state Supreme Court rulings have bolstered access to such files.
Last week, city police rejected a request for the Murphy and Brown files by the American Civil Liberties Union, in part because both are engaged in litigation against the city, the department said.
Both Brown and Murphy remain certified police officers in a technical sense, according to David Parenteau, a major at the Police Standards and Training Council. But in reality, their status is in limbo until their arbitrations are resolved, he said.
Were either to land a job with another agency, the council would hold a hearing about their certifications, he said.
Nearly everyone working in law enforcement in the state must meet standards and training benchmarks established by the council.