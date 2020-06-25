Noticing more fireworks in Manchester this year? Your neighbors are, too.
City police say they have received more than four times as many complaints about fireworks this year as in 2019.
Through June 22, 2019, Manchester police had 37 complaints. In the same period this year, 196 people called police about fireworks.
Douglas Tetrault, a resident of Manchester's south end, said he thinks fireworks are a lot of fun. They just seem to have started earlier this year. And more people seem to be lighting them off on weeknights, he said.
“I’m a New Hampshire kid. I love fireworks,” Tetrault said. “But midweek?”
He posted his thoughts on Facebook and heard back from a lot of frustrated residents, as well as a few who said he was making too big a deal of it.
“They're bigger and louder than I remember them to be in the past,” Tetrault said. “It’s not a couple of pops you set off with your kid. It's a full truckload of fireworks going off over a half-hour.”
Fireworks are part of summer in New Hampshire, even though they are illegal in Manchester, Nashua and 19 other cities and towns in the state.
“Manchester and New Hampshire have always been a place where those things happen,” Tetrault said, especially on weekends in late June and early July. The random weeknight fireworks have startled his 5-year-old daughter.
“When she knows they're coming, she loves them,” Tetrault said.
Tetrault doesn't consider fireworks worth calling the police over — he just wants his neighbors to be a little more thoughtful.
The large fireworks shops report a brisk business this year.
"Sales have been the best in the history of all fireworks," said Bruce Zoldan, president of Phantom Fireworks. The national chain of fireworks stores, with three southern New Hampshire locations, has more than doubled last year's sales, he said, and half the customers are new.
"It's a combination of many, many things," Zoldan said, all of them related to the pandemic. "The home isolation, people just being able to get out, not being able to go anywhere on vacation, pretty much spending their time in the back yard with picnics. No theme parks, no sporting events. The backyard entertainment is consumer fireworks."
"We're doing July 3 numbers every day,” said one employee at the Phantom Fireworks in Londonderry, who declined to give his name, citing company policy.
State fire marshal Paul Parisi said he has heard from fire chiefs around the state that there have been more fireworks than usual this year.
Parisi urged fireworks users to make sure they know local fireworks laws, read manufacturers' instructions, and urged people not to drink alcohol while setting off fireworks.
In Manchester, resident Stacey De Almo said the fireworks are in the north end, too.
A few nights of intermittent fireworks are normal, she said. But this year has been different.
“It’s literally been every single night all around our typically quiet neighborhood," De Almo said.
The fireworks have upset her dog, Bobby, a Chihuahua-dachshund mix who is skittish on a good day. The fireworks have taken their toll, she said.
“We have had to medicate him almost every single night,” she said.
De Almo said the fireworks are getting old.
“We're all bored. Everyone’s looking for an outlet,” De Almo said. “It's just important to be thoughtful of your neighbors.”