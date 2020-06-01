MANCHESTER — Officials say they are aware of social media posts about a protest planned for Tuesday in Manchester, where organizers promise “police cars will be tipped,” and are working with state and federal officials to ensure the safety of residents and peaceful demonstrators.
“We take this very seriously and will do everything that is needed to protect our community,” Manchester police said in a statement Monday.
On Saturday, a social media post from a group calling itself “New Hampshire Protests” appeared on Facebook, advertising a “Protest in Manchester, NH” against police brutality. The post included a picture of a police car engulfed in flames.
The post encouraged participants to gather outside the Manchester Commons Shopping Center on South Willow Street Tuesday night.
“We will then march all throughout Willow Street and let our voices be heard,” reads the post. “Police cars will be tipped. Graffiti is welcome. Bring masks. Take examples from riots in other cities.”
On Sunday, the post appeared to have been deleted.
“We’re aware of social posts from people outside of #mht not involved with this weekend’s peaceful protests, who plan to take advantage of the pain people across the country are feeling due to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement on Twitter. “We’re working with our federal and state partners to ensure the safety of our community and the safety of those peacefully protesting.”
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu said that racism won’t be tolerated in New Hampshire; he urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully.
The governor said state officials are aware of conversations on social media involving potential protests in Manchester and Nashua.
“We take it all very seriously,” Sununu said. “I can tell you one thing. We are really honed in on New Hampshire and all of our state. We are not just focusing on Manchester and Nashua; they are hot spots potentially but we are looking at every community, all 220 cities and towns. There have been some more overt calls to take violent action in Manchester and Nashua.”
“As larger cities are reinforcing with personnel and response, these people are moving into small areas where they think police have less surveillance in the community,” added Sunnu. “We are trying to make sure we are prepared in any city or town.”
On Monday, protests were held for a sixth day across the U.S. — many marred by clashes with police — over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., last week.
“We understand the frustration and anger surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” Manchester police said in a statement Monday. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Floyd and the city of Minneapolis. There is no justification for what happened there. We understand citizens have a need and right to protest, but we ask that those who want their voices heard do so peacefully.”
“Peaceful protests are so important in our society, we must allow and work with demonstrators and protesters to make sure they are heard,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement on Twitter. “It’s our job as a city to balance the safety of everyone in our community and work together to achieve this. Violence and rioting are not the answer.”
At least 40 cities imposed curfews and National Guard members have been activated in at least 23 states and Washington, D.C.
On Sunday, what started out as a massive peaceful demonstration in Boston, with thousands marching from Roxbury to the Massachusetts State House to protest Floyd’s death, took a turn for the worse at night when violence started to break out.
Boston police said seven police officers were hospitalized, 21 police cruisers were damaged and around 40 people were arrested by early Monday. Stores in downtown Boston were looted and broken into. A National Guard unit was called in to help quell the violence.
On Saturday, a peaceful protest was held in Manchester as hundreds marched along Elm Street to protest the deaths of people of color at the hands of police departments across the country. A police escort blocked traffic in one direction, allowing the crowd to safely march.
Manchester police arrested Scott Kimball, 43, and his son Mark, 19, on charges of felony criminal threatening and riot after one of them allegedly took out a gun during a conflict with Black Lives Matter protesters following Saturday’s protest.