Snow Storm

Luis Perdomo carries a broom after clearing snow from his car during Friday’s snowstorm in Manchester. By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state. More, Page A2 Snow StormSeveral cars are on the street in Manchester during Friday’s snowstorm. City officials say the city’s response to parking emergencies is improving.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester’s winter parking rules, including recent changes ranging from increased fines to added free parking locations, go into effect the morning of Dec. 1.

To facilitate snow removal and emergency vehicle access, the city’s winter parking ban goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 and runs through April 15.