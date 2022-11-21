Manchester’s winter parking rules, including recent changes ranging from increased fines to added free parking locations, go into effect the morning of Dec. 1.
To facilitate snow removal and emergency vehicle access, the city’s winter parking ban goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 and runs through April 15.
Where parking is normally allowed on a street, the overnight winter parking ban permits vehicles to be parked only on the odd numbered side of a street on odd numbered calendar months, and only on the even numbered side of a street during even numbered calendar months between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
For example, park on the even side of the street during the month of December, and on the odd side of the street in January. If parking is currently allowed on only one side of the street during the day, parking will be permitted on that side of the street each night.
No overnight parking is permitted on the circular portion of dead-end cul-de-sacs.
Fines for overnight winter parking violations are $50.
Once a snow emergency is declared by the public works director, vehicles must be removed from both sides of city streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The following locations are available for free parking during snow emergencies:
Arms Park
Bedford Street Lot
Gill Stadium (Beech Street side lot)
Hartnett Lot
Livingston Park (lot at end of Beech Street only)
Pearl Street Lot
Precourt Park Lot
Shaw Park (formerly Brown Mitchell)
West Side Arena, behind arena
Victory Parking Garage
Snow emergency parking at these locations is only permitted from 8 p.m. the night of the snow emergency until the following morning (time is location dependent and may be subject to parking fees.)
Any vehicle in violation will be removed, impounded and stored at the city’s Vehicle Impound Lot, located at the entrance to Derryfield Park. To recover an impounded vehicle, the owner must present proof of ownership and pay $200 (cash only) within 24 hours of the vehicle being towed.
Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours, will be subject to additional storage charges, in addition to the $75 fine for parking in violation of a Snow Emergency Declaration.
In October, city aldermen approved recommendations submitted by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg that overnight winter parking fines (odd/even parking) be doubled from $25 to $50 for first-time violations, and snow-emergency parking fines double from $75 to $150.
The changes were proposed after concerns arose last winter about the city’s handling of cars parked illegally during a January 2022 snowstorm.
A new fine was created for street-sweeping parking violations, set at $50 for first-time offenders.
Aldermen approved bringing on an additional four police officers for a minimum three-hour shift for the sole purpose of issuing “snow emergency” parking tickets.
Hiring the four officers could also generate extra revenue. Officials point out that if each officer issues 10 tickets per hour at the new suggested fine of $150 each, even at the most senior officer’s overtime rate, an estimated $16,597.44 in additional revenue would be generated in addition to “snow emergency” tows.
The city currently uses Derryfield Park as an impound lot. Manchester police will explore setting up a second lot on the West Side at Rock Rimmon Park, which would allow tow operations to run “more efficiently.”
The city announces snow emergencies via the following methods: white, flashing strobe lights at major intersections; electronic alerts through the city’s Nixle system; and announcements on the city website, www.manchesternh.gov.
To sign up for alerts, visit https://www.manchesternh.gov/Residents/e-Services/Email-Notifications