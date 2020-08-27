Houses and a daycare were evacuated in the area of North and Chellis streets on Thursday as Claremont police said they dealt with a person suffering a mental health crisis.
Police Chief Mark Chase said officers were called to an apartment shortly before 10 a.m. While speaking with the person in crisis, the police department sent word through its CODE Red app asking the public avoid the area.
Residents reported seeing police with assault rifles staging at Barnes Park.
The daycare was initially asked to shelter in place, meaning staff and students were to remain inside, but Chase said the business was later evacuated as the situation continued.
As police were focused on the situation in the apartment, Chase said the CVS pharmacy was robbed on Wall Street, across the road from the Claremont Police Station. Chase said that incident remains under investigation.
Claremont police got help from the New Hampshire State Police Crisis intervention team as well as locally assigned state troopers and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. the person agreed to seek further help and the situation ended safely, according to Chase. The name of the person involved is not being released, he said.