Officials have identified the victim killed in a Claremont house fire Tuesday night as a 29-year-old local woman.
Mia Follensbee died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting a fire at a small cabin at 28 Myrtle Street, according to a joint statement from state Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr and Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase.
On arrival, firefighters found flames visible from the front bay window .
Firefighters from Newport, Cornish and Ascutney, Vt. helped Claremont bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, according to officials.
The cause and circumstances of the fire remain under investigation.