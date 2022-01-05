NEWPORT — A Claremont man, already facing charges of using a mobile phone while driving, has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of a cyclist he struck with his truck on John Stark Highway Monday morning.
Albon M. Chapman Jr., 31, is also charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and attempted falsifying physical evidence by trying to clear his cell phone.
He was arraigned on the charges in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport on Tuesday and is being detained pending an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Friday, according to court officials.
The Newport Police Department received 911 calls of a collision between a pickup truck and a bicyclist on John Stark Highway near the intersection with Endicott Road on Monday at approximately 10:50 a.m., according to a press release from the department.
“Newport Police and Newport Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and discovered that the bicyclist was deceased,” Newport police said in the press release.
The bicyclist was identified as Daniel S. Thurston, 40, of Claremont.
Police said the investigation at the scene revealed that a 2011 GMC 1500 pickup truck driven by Chapman was traveling eastbound on John Stark Highway when it crossed into the eastbound breakdown lane and struck Thurston on his bicycle, who was riding his bicycle “within the eastbound breakdown lane,” police said.
Based on witness statements and physical evidence collected during the investigation, Chapman was arrested and charged with one class B felony count of negligent homicide, one class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and one class B felony count of attempted falsifying physical evidence.
According to the arrest affidavit written by Newport Police Detective Sergeant Stephen A. Lee, Chapman told Lee at the scene that the bicycle was traveling in the breakdown lane when it swerved into his lane of travel.
However, witnesses told police Chapman’s truck was “all over the road” and was “crossing both the double yellow centerline and the white fog line several times.”
The witnesses also said Thurston was riding the bicycle “not in the main road but well in the breakdown lane.”
Lee said Thurston’s body was located in the dirt parking lot for Stone Vault off the eastbound side of the roadway.
“He had suffered severe trauma to his head. His bicycle was located in the snowbank just off the eastbound side of the road, and was in a mangled condition,” Lee wrote, adding that based on the location of the debris and scuff marks left by the crash “it appeared that the area of the collision between the pickup truck and the bicycle was in the breakdown lane, not in the travel lane as Chapman had claimed.”
Lee said in the arrest affidavit that while talking to Chapman at the scene, Chapman walked back to his truck saying he needed to call his mother. Lee said he told Chapman police had phones he could use and to not use his own phone, which needed to be taken as evidence. Chapman refused to listen, Lee said.
“He began to enter the PIN to unlock the phone, and I again told him to stop. He continued to type on it, and I physically grabbed the device and tried to take it away from him. He pulled the device out of my hand, and pulled away from me toward the front passenger seat. I could see that the screen was open to some kind of fantasy sports league web page or application. I told him that he was destroying evidence, and I again tried to pull the device out of his hands,” Lee wrote.
Then Lee and Chapman “got into a short wrestling match” over the phone before Chapman finally “relinquished the cellular phone,” Lee wrote.
Lee said in the affidavit that Chapman has two prior convictions for using a mobile device while driving.
Lee wrote he applied for and received warrants to have Chapman’s blood drawn and tested for substances as well as to forensically download data from Chapman’s cell phone.
Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact Lee at (603) 863-3240 or slee@newportnh.gov.