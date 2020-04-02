A Claremont man died early Thursday morning when his mobile home caught fire.
First responders were called to 21 Dennison Drive at 4:11 a.m. Thursday to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.
The man’s body was discovered once the fire was extinguished, according to the statement. The identity of the man is not being released pending an autopsy expected to be performed today by the Office of the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.