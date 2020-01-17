CLAREMONT — Fire officials are investigating the cause of Thursday’s fire at the Earl Bourdon Center that forced the residents of the elderly housing complex to evacuate their homes.
“We don’t have a definitive cause yet,” said Fire Chief Bryan Burr.
Burr said Friday that the department’s investigators are still looking at evidence, but the fire is not deemed suspicious. Right now, he can say an electric wheelchair was destroyed in the fire, though it is not certain that wheelchair started the fire.
“It was a contributor, but we’re looking at other evidence right now,” he said.
The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. and firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the main entrance in the first floor lobby, Burr said.
The residents of the complex were forced to wait outside while firefighters battled the blaze. The complex has 80 living units on three floors and more than 100 residents. The fire was deemed under control by 4:30 p.m. and fire crews made sure the fire was checked to the lobby area and did not spread to other parts of the building, Burr said.
The building sustained smoke conditions throughout the main hallways and firefighters used high power fans to clear the smoke. By 7:30 p.m. all of the living units were clear of smoke and the residents were allowed back in, Burr said.
Firefighters remained on scene through the night and into Friday morning as a precaution, Burr said.