CHARLESTOWN – A Claremont woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 12 in Charlestown late Friday afternoon.
Charity Dyer, 51, of Claremont was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlestown police said in a news release Saturday. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but police said, “a significant amount of illegal narcotics were located in Dyer’s car and in her possession.”
Another Claremont woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Charlestown police responded to a report of a head-on collision on Claremont Road/Route 12, near Shutter’s Way, on Friday around 4:40 p.m., police said.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Dyer was traveling southbound on Claremont Road/Route 12 when the Toyota crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a 2012 Honda CRV head-on.
The Honda CRV was being driven northbound by a 63-year-old Claremont woman. She was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, police said. Police did not release her name.
“The driver of the CRV was transported to Valley Regional Hospital then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, she is expected to recover. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene,” Charlestown police said in the news release. “During the course of the investigation a significant amount of illegal narcotics were located in Dyer’s car and in her possession. Toxicology results for Dyer are pending.”
While crews worked to clean up the crash site and investigate the accident, Claremont Road/Route 12 in the area of the collision was closed for approximately four hours.
Charlestown police and the Charlestown Fire Department were assisted on scene by New Hampshire State Police, the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office and Golden Cross Ambulance.
Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated and ask that anyone with further information call Lt. Jonathan Graham or the Charlestown Police Department at 603-826-5747. Graham can also be reached via email at jgraham@charlestown-nh.gov.