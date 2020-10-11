An Atlanta, Ga., man suffered multiple injuries after he fell about 20 feet while climbing the Funhouse route at Cathedral Ledge State Park in Conway on Saturday morning, Fish and Game officials said Sunday.
Venkata Damaraju, 33, in the lead position of a group of climbers, was attempting to place a piece of protection when he lost his balance and fell, landing on a ledge below, a news release said.
Damaraju suffered back, hip and foot injuries, according to Fish and Game.
Damaraju’s hiking companions safely lowered him to the base of the climbing route after placing a 911 call, which Fish and Game received at 11:15 a.m., the news release said.
Mountain Rescue Service lowered Damaraju to a stable location before carrying him to the trailhead parking area.
He was then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by Brewster Ambulance Service for treatment.
Fish and Game officials asked that those engaging in outdoor activities plan appropriately, including having face masks and latex gloves.
“With the current situation of COVID-19, people are putting emergency personnel and volunteers at great risk when they get injured,” the news release states.