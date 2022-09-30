Whitehorse Ledge

Rescuers work to lower a hurt climber from Whitehorse Ledge in North Conway on Sept. 29, 2022.

 New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game

A climber was carried down from a North Conway cliff on Thursday afternoon, after a fall left him with a badly hurt leg -- but the climber's safety gear kept the fall short.

Shaun Pickington, 36, of Glassboro, New Jersey, was about 600 feet up the Whitehorse Ledge, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, when he slipped. 