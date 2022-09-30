Climber rescued after short fall on North Conway's Whitehorse Ledge Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Rescuers work to lower a hurt climber from Whitehorse Ledge in North Conway on Sept. 29, 2022. New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A climber was carried down from a North Conway cliff on Thursday afternoon, after a fall left him with a badly hurt leg -- but the climber's safety gear kept the fall short.Shaun Pickington, 36, of Glassboro, New Jersey, was about 600 feet up the Whitehorse Ledge, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, when he slipped. Pickington fell onto a ledge, injuring his lower leg, and slid a few more feet. His wife, belaying him from the base of the cliff, stopped the fall. Pickington fell only eight feet down the towering cliff. But Pickington's leg injury kept him from getting off the cliff alone, and around 4 p.m. Thursday a team of rescuers climbed up to the ledge where Pickington had fallen. Pickington was strapped into a litter and lowered to the base of the cliff, where he was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Lebanon fire chief announces his retirement Climber rescued after short fall on North Conway's Whitehorse Ledge Roof peeled off box truck strikes another vehicle, driver charged with DUI +3 Merrimack man dies in Everett Turnpike motorcycle crash Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into car in Hudson +2 {{title}} Most Popular Merrimack man dies in Everett Turnpike motorcycle crash Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into car in Hudson Stratham motorcyclist killed in Maryland crash Preservation work slated for 5 bridges in Manchester, Hooksett in 2024-2025 Mass. man dies from injuries after Rochester motorcycle crash No injuries reported, 36 displaced in 3-alarm fire at Bedford apartment complex Firefighters remember the fallen during annual ceremony at renovated memorial site Woman, 81, dies in mobile home fire in Hooksett Fire guts three-family building in Tyngsboro, displacing 10 Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Request News Coverage