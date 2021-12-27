A close call on Sunday night for a dog and three rescuers who fell into frigid Lake Winnipesaukee off Long Island in Moultonborough has led to a thin-ice warning from emergency responders.
The incident was reported at 10:12 p.m. from a residence on Marcus Road as an animal water rescue, said Moultonborough firefighter David Houghton on Monday.
But shortly after he and nine other colleagues started rolling to the scene, the call had been amended to include three people in the water along with the dog, said Houghton.
With a firefighter dressed in a cold-water wetsuit and poised to run to the water’s edge, the firefighters arrived to find that everyone had gotten out on their own and were waiting inside.
Houghton said the dog, which he believes was a “very friendly” Labrador retriever, greeted him at his home with a wagging tail and a “what-are you guys-doing here” expression.
Houghton surmised that the dog followed an animal out onto the ice, some 150 feet from shore when the ice broke beneath it.
A woman in the residence heard the dog barking in distress. She summoned two family members and the three of them, armed with a ladder, made for the water, said Houghton.
As the women moved the ladder forward, they broke the ice, which created a channel for the dog to swim through, but the three women fell in. Like the dog, they were able to swim to safety.
It was “very fortunate” that the three women were able to respond as they did in a panic-filled situation, said Houghton, estimating that it took the trio minutes to get onto land, though they felt the numbing effects of the cold water in seconds.
“Everyone on the department would do the same thing because we’re all animal lovers,” said Houghton, but quickly interjected that ice rescues should be left to the professionals, even though it’s nearly impossible not to want to try.
If a pet or an animal, or even a human being, goes through the ice, the best thing to do is to call 911 and “keep eyes on them, keep talking to them” until help gets there, Houghton said.
Houghton expects more ice rescues as the winter progresses.
“We had several snowmobiles go through the ice last winter,” he said. The lake, because of the many springs that feed it, has multiple spots that don’t fully freeze.