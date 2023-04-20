Overturned boat

Four people went missing from this boat, which launched Wednesday morning in Hampton. Coast Guard officials say they recovered three unresponsive people from the vicinity of the recovered boat Thursday and continue to look for the fourth missing person.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has recovered three “unresponsive” people in the vicinity of an overturned vessel and is still looking for a fourth boater after four people left Hampton Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat and never returned.

The overturned vessel was located 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann in Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard Northeast District’s Twitter.