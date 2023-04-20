Four people went missing from this boat, which launched Wednesday morning in Hampton. Coast Guard officials say they recovered three unresponsive people from the vicinity of the recovered boat Thursday and continue to look for the fourth missing person.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has recovered three “unresponsive” people in the vicinity of an overturned vessel and is still looking for a fourth boater after four people left Hampton Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat and never returned.
The overturned vessel was located 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann in Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard Northeast District’s Twitter.
In an update at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday night, the Coast Guard posted the following:
“USCG boat crews have recovered 3 unresponsive persons after searching in the vicinity of the overturned vessel. Search is ongoing for 1 missing person.”
One of the boaters has been identified as Michael Sai, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is using two cutters, one helicopter and one airplane in the search from stations in Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.
The boat’s reported destination was fishing grounds off Jeffreys Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore.
Anyone with information who can assist with the search are asked to contact Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.