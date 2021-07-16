Coast Guard

In this image taken from video, a man is rescued by the Coast Guard off Portsmouth on Friday.

 TWITTER/USCGNortheast

Three people were rescued from a capsized sailboat off Portsmouth on Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard's First District, auxiliary Coast Guard watchstanders received signals from emergency beacons just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Coast Guard crews flew about 20 miles off the coast to the overturned vessel, a 42-foot Triad sailboat.

They hoisted three people to safety, and flew back to the Pease Air National Guard base before 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you