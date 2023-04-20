Coast Guard searching for four missing boaters who launched from Hampton By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Four people went missing from this boat, which launched Wednesday morning in Hampton. Provided by U.S. Coast Guard 1st District Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for four missing people who left Hampton Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat and never returned.The overturned vessel was located 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann in Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard Northeast District’s Twitter. One of the boaters has been identified as Michael Sai.“No persons in the water were observed,” the post reads. “Search continues for four people.”The Coast Guard is using two cutters, one helicopter and one airplane in the search from stations in Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.The boats reported destination was fishing grounds off Jeffreys Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore. Anyone with information who can assist with the search are asked to contact Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Surge in road deaths eases but remains well above pre-pandemic levels Coast Guard searching for four missing boaters who launched from Hampton New USS Cleveland damaged in tugboat collision during Navy christening Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bicycle crash NH woman charged with vehicular homicide in New Mexico Man dies in Meredith fire Load more {{title}} Most Popular Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday Londonderry Home Depot evacuated after caller claims explosive device in store Wolfeboro police chief placed on paid leave Man dies in Meredith fire Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bicycle crash Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday (copy) NH police dogs join Boston Marathon security efforts Injured Jackson hiker rescued on icy Mt. Chocorua Durham restaurant cited for underage alcohol sale Request News Coverage