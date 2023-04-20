Overturned boat

Four people went missing from this boat, which launched Wednesday morning in Hampton. 

 Provided by U.S. Coast Guard 1st District

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for four missing people who left Hampton Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat and never returned.

The overturned vessel was located 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann in Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard Northeast District’s Twitter. One of the boaters has been identified as Michael Sai.