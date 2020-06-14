A Colebrook woman was injured in a head-on collision with an ATV on a sharp curve in Cambridge, Fish and Game officials said Sunday.
Nancy Drew, 63, was driving a side-by-side UTV on East Hamlin Brook Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when she collided with an ATV, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Drew and the ATV's driver, Kyle Brindamour, 24, of Danville, both told investigators they didn’t see each other until the “last minute.” Drew yielded to her right and Brindamour yielded to the left, and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to Fish and Game.
Drew was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Her husband, Steven Rafuse, 55, was a passenger in the UTV and was not injured, Fish and Game said. Brindamour also was not injured, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation, although conservation officers believed that Brindamour’s failure to yield to the right was a primary factor, Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game responded to several other trail crashes over the weekend.
In Weare, A Massachusetts man was thrown from an ATV while trying to pass another ATV in the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Jonathan Mendez, 38, of Lowell, Mass., lost control while attempting to pass the other ATV and was thrown from the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game officials said. Mendez was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which helped save him from further injuries, Fish and Game said.
Inexperience and speed were found to be the two major factors in the crash, according to the news release.
While investigating, conservation officers received multiple complaints about numerous riders driving aggressively on the trails, Fish and Game said.
A Piermont man was injured in an ATV crash Friday night, according to Fish and Game.
William Winot, 75, was thrown from the ATV while attempting to drive up a steep bank out of his driveway, according to a news release.
He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.