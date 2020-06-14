A Colebrook woman was injured in a head-on collision with an ATV on a sharp curve in Cambridge, Fish and Game officials said Sunday.
Nancy Drew, 63, was driving a side-by-side UTV on East Hamlin Brook Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when she collided with an ATV, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Drew and the ATV’s driver, Kyle Brindamour, 24, of Danville, both told investigators they didn’t see each other until the “last minute.” Drew yielded to her right and Brindamour yielded to the left, and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to Fish and Game.
Drew was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Her husband, Steven Rafuse, 55, was a passenger in the UTV and was not injured, Fish and Game said. Brindamour also was not injured, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation, although conservation officers believed that Brindamour’s failure to yield to the right was a primary factor, Fish and Game said.