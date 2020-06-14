Colebrook woman injured in head-on trail collision

CAMBRIDGE - A Colebrook woman was injured in a head-on collision with an ATV on a sharp curve, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Nancy Drew, 63, was driving a side-by-side UTV on East Hamlin Brook Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when she collided with an ATV, Fish and Game said in a release.
Drew and Kyle Brindamour, 24, of Danville, who was driving the ATV, both told investigators that they didn’t see the other vehicle until the “last minute,” according to the release. Drew yielded to her right and Brindamour yielded to the left, and the two vehicles collided head-on, Fish and Game said.
Drew was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. Her husband, Steven Rafuse, 55, was a passenger in the UTV and was not injured, Fish and Game said. Brindamour also was not injured, the release said.
The crash remained under investigation, although conservation officers believed that Brindamour’s failure to yield to the right was a primary factor, Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game responded to several other trail crashes over the weekend.
In Weare, A Massachusetts man was thrown from an ATV while trying to pass another ATV in the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area, Fish and Game said in a release.
Jonathan Mendez, 38, of Lowell, Mass., lost control while attempting to pass the other ATV and was thrown from the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said. Mendez was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which helped saved him from further injuries, Fish and Game said.
Inexperience and speed were found to be the two major contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.
While investigating, conservation officers received multiple complaints about numerous riders driving aggressively on the trails, Fish and Game said.
A Piermont man was injured in an ATV crash Friday night, Fish and Game said.
William Winot, 75, was thrown from the ATV while attempting to drive up a steep bank out of his driveway, according to the release.
He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.