BOSTON -- Columbia Gas has agreed to pay $53 million and plead guilty to breaking federal pipeline safety laws to resolve an investigation into catastrophic gas explosions in three Massachusetts communities in 2018.
Columbia, a subsidiary of utility operator NiSource Inc., will plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act to resolve a probe of the disaster, which killed one person, injured at least 21 others and destroyed several buildings, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday.
The blasts in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover occurred while Columbia Gas was replacing cast-iron pipe with plastic lines. The explosions prompted large-scale evacuations of thousands of residents.
The deal is separate from a $143 million settlement the company reached in July to resolve lawsuits brought by residents and businesses affected by the explosions and an $80 million accord it struck with the three communities.
Columbia also last year reached a settlement with the family of a teenager killed during the gas explosions.
Indiana-based NiSource, which serves nearly 4 million natural gas and electric customers across seven states, said it is "committed to doing what is in the best interests of both the public we serve and our dedicated employees, and we will fulfill the terms of our agreement today consistent with that commitment."
NiSource also entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in which it agreed to try to sell its Massachusetts business, prosecutors said.
The company has called the explosions tragic and tried to resolve claims stemming from the disaster.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in September cited "deficiencies in management" in the incident. The board found Columbia Gas of Massachusetts should have first relocated the control lines to the newly installed plastic main line after the existing cast iron main line was replaced.
One condition of the plea agreement is Columbia must implement all of the NTSB's safety recommendations made after the incident.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera called Wednesday’s plea agreement between Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and federal prosecutors “close to justice,” but noted that the human tragedy resulting from the 2018 Merrimack Valley explosions persists.
“I want to reiterate something I’ve said along. That this was not just an infrastructure accident,” he said. “And because of this event, the human tragedy continues.”
Rivera said he hopes prosecutors ensure the a part of the fine and proceeds of the sale of the company will go to benefit the victims of the explosions and their families.
“This can come in a direct credit for gas to the ratepayers, or lump sum payments,” he said.
On the sale of Columbia Gas, Rivera noted that he had “said from the beginning that someone should have lost their job” over the explosions in Merrimack Valley that claimed the life of Leonel Rondon, an 18-year-old from Lawrence, and injured dozens more.
But Rivera said he feels a deep sense of sadness, that he “gets no joy” over the dissolution of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.
“My hope is that in this effort to break up the organization that not everyone loses their job, because that would be an unfair hit across the organization,” he said.
In December, Rivera urged a judge to reject the $143 million settlement with Columbia Gas, noting that too much of the money would go toward class action attorneys and not the victims and their families.