A Columbia man was hurt while using his all-terrain vehicle for yard work.
Eric “Mac” McLendon, 56, of Columbia was using his ATV to work in his wood lot around noon Thursday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
There was an accident, according to the news release, and McLendon sustained serious injuries. He made his way to his neighbor's house on Stoddard Road, and the neighbor called for help around 12:30 p.m.
The Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, a state police officer and a conservation officer rushed to the neighbor's house. McLendon was taken by ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further evaluation and treatment.
The cause of this accident is still under investigation, but the Fish and Game department said it appeared McLendon was using the ATV involved like a tractor just before the accident.