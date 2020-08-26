Commission endorses Laurie List reform, body cams

CONCORD — The identity of police officers with credibility issues on the state’s “Laurie List” would become public once they exhaust legal appeals to get their names removed should a plan a law enforcement commission endorsed Wednesday be enacted.
The panel also urged all local and state police departments to install cameras either on the dashboards of cruisers or attached to the uniforms of police officers.
After lengthy debate, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency came together about what should become of officers on this list should Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Legislature replace the state-managed process with an independent panel to investigate all complaints of police misconduct.
No uniform standard exists for placing officers on the list, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (EES), and officers have no right to appeal.
This recommendation approved Wednesday would give these officers six months to notify a Superior Court judge if they wish to have their name removed.
After another six months, the identity of all these officers would be made public unless those appeals were still ongoing.
“Once they start that clock, their name will never be made public until all appeals are exhausted,” said Julian Jefferson, a commission member and defense lawyer.
Hanover Police Chief and commissioner Charlie Dennis said his agency installed body cams in 2009.
He stressed that supporters should “recalibrate” their expectations about them. Some national studies have concluded that cameras have not reduced the use of force or civilian complaints about police.
“I think there is value, maybe the effect is not as large scale of an effect as it was five years ago or 10 years ago,” Dennis said.
Those running small police agencies have raised concerns about the cost of the technology, he added.
The commission rejected a proposal to do away with “official immunity,” which under state law prevents someone from prevailing in a civil lawsuit against police and other public officials if their actions were within their assigned duties.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and some trial lawyers had called for that change, arguing it denies victims of police brutality to have their day in court.
Commissioners representing law enforcement said it would have a chilling effect on officers being able to keep the peace, and it would hurt recruitment efforts.