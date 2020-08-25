CONCORD -- The files of a new independent panel looking into police misconduct would be secret, except for the executive summary of the commission's findings, according to the proposal endorsed by a law enforcement commission Tuesday.
The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency endorsed mandatory implicit-bias training for all prosecutors and judges and recommended it for all defense lawyers.
They also supported a more robust public integrity unit within the Attorney General's Office to investigate all police and other public officials accused of committing crimes.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald recommended creating this misconduct panel to hear all civil complaints against law enforcement. The group would replace the so-called secret “Laurie List” of police officers with credibility problems.
No uniform standard exists for placing officers on that list, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (EES), and officers have no right to appeal.
The new body’s jurisdiction would cover all sworn and elected law enforcement officers, including county sheriffs and their deputies, as well as state and local police officers.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said restricting public access to these files is consistent with how the state treats accusations of misconduct brought against lawyers and judges.
"I have concerns about someone who just sends something to sully up someone's reputation. I think there has to be further discussion about what that looks like. I think they are rare cases; I envision the bulk of it will become public," Young said.
'We just want due process'
Londonderry Police Lt. Mark Morrison said these files should be treated as "work product" which would keep them secret, unless a judge agreed to allow a lawyer who was bringing a complaint against an officer to view its contents.
“I think we are treading into some dangerous waters by saying everything is going to be public or leaving it up to speculation that these (recommendations) do," Morrison said.
Later he added, “We just want due process. We understand that anybody who doesn’t live up to our standards needs to go, but it’s just done the right way."
Morrison said he abstained on this issue because members of the New Hampshire Police Association that he represented had "more concerns."
In forming the commission last June, Gov. Chris Sununu said he supported releasing the identity of officers on the list once misconduct cases against them have been resolved.
The commission also decided to strip MacDonald's idea of forming a 23-person panel, deciding the Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should work out these details in future legislation.
"I think it’s too specific and I don’t know if I agree with that," said Julian Jefferson, a defense lawyer and commission member who also serves on the boards that review disciplinary complaints brought against lawyers.
18 months away
Ken Norton, a commission member, is executive director of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in New Hampshire.
"My concern is, given this would require legislative approval and funding, we are looking at being a year out and six months to operationalize," Norton said. "We should take steps in the interim to address misconduct."
The commission also recommended creating a community outreach coordinator in the AG's office to work with all prosecution offices and diverse communities.
It declined to support requiring annual audits of local police departments or making public all civil settlements reached in or out of court regarding police misconduct.
Police Standards and Training Council President John Scippa said a beefed-up audit requirement by his agency would require a bigger budget and more staffing.
Critics on the commission said a state law already governs the disclosure of court judgments reached in law enforcement misconduct cases.
The commission continues meeting Wednesday to discuss other issues such as how long complaint files should be retained, should law enforcement officers who fail to report misconduct be subject to discipline and should there be a statewide policy on the use of body cameras for police.