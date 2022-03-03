PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Budget Committee held off on a vote on whether to recommend a bond article for a new fire station, saying the estimated $23 million price tag is too high.
“My only concern is the price tag,” budget committee member Rich Clark said at a bond hearing Tuesday night. “It’s too much. It’s just too much for me.”
The cost for a new fire station at a future municipal campus on Elm Street is currently estimated to cost $23,144,649, said Janet Siemenda of HKT Architects, Inc., during the bond hearing. She said the cost is based on a “concept plan” for a 30,000-square-foot building.
“You’re not building a house. You’re not building a small addition. You are building a building that is hopefully going to last 50 years,” she said.
The actual building would cost $13.5 million, she said, with site work costing about $2.6 million and “soft costs” coming in at $4 million. The cost per square footage would be $450 per square foot, she said.
Peterborough Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said that between now and Town Meeting in May, officials plan to continue to refine and bring down the cost estimate. She added the estimate has already come down from the $26 million estimate they had just a few weeks back.
In June, the Peterborough Select Board established the Municipal Facility Task Force to study the construction of a new fire station on the town’s Elm Street property where the town’s Department of Public Works garage and Community Center buildings are already located.
The town’s current fire station, located on Summer Street, is outdated and in need of renovations, town officials say. While the town is not proposing to build a new police station at this time, the proposed fire station is being designed to accommodate a new police station building when one is needed in the future.
The town determined the need for a new fire station back in 2004. The Summer Street fire station was built in the 1940s as a DPW garage. Then, in 1972, the building was used to house the town’s fire department.
At the bond hearing at the Peterborough Town House Tuesday night, budget committee members said they understand the need for a new fire station, but said the estimate is too high.
Budget committee member Ron McIntire said a $25 million bond would add an annual $1.3 million bond payment and that added to the current bond payments for the town of $1.8 million, the town would be on the hook for $3.1 million in bond payments each year.
“Yes, it’s expensive,” MacStay said. “There’s no question. There isn’t a single person involved in this project who doesn’t recognize how expensive building a new fire and ambulance facility is.”
However, she added, the building costs will only continue to go up if the project is delayed.
“It really is this expensive. Inflation has changed. The cost of building has gone up,” she said. “Yes, we could delay it. Yes, we could study it more, but it’s not going to get any cheaper.”
MacStay said the task force did not look at recent fire station projects in similar communities in the state. Budget committee members said 30,000 square feet is large for a firehouse and said they need more details before recommending the project to voters.
“This is still very much conceptual,” MacStay said.
The budget committee plans to vote on the bond article at its next joint meeting with the select board on March 15 at 6 p.m.