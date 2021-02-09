The community is rallying around the dozens of tenants displaced by a fire that destroyed an 18-unit apartment building in Raymond Monday morning.
Residents, businesses, town and school officials and other community members are coming together to offer aid following the devastating fire that ripped through one of the three buildings in the Sunview Apartments complex.
Fire officials have estimated that the blaze impacted as many as 40 people and caused at least $1 million in damage.
In the hours after the fire broke out, the Raymond school administration and school board established a donation site at the high school gymnasium.
Donations of food, clothing supplies and gift cards immediately began pouring in, according to Town Manager Joseph Ilsley.
The gym was also opened as a warming center and will remain open each day until 10 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday for impacted residents and families. Phone chargers and Internet access will be available at the shelter, along with bathrooms and locker rooms, and movies will be shown for children.
Breakfast and lunch is also being provided at no cost to the fire victims until further notice through the school.
The American Red Cross also assisted some fire victims who didn’t have a place to stay with short-term emergency housing at a hotel in Exeter.
“The initial outpouring of support from our community residents, commercial partners and state officials has been nothing short of amazing and it makes me proud to be associated with this community. It is our intent now to shift from the initial need of housing and to a longer-term support to these residents and work with them through these times and hopefully help lift their burden to the best of our ability and get them settled in a new home,” Ilsley said.
The town has also activated its Emergency Operation Center to focus on assisting the fire victims through the recovery process.
Ilsley said the town is “dedicated to work with them until they are back on their feet.”
Several residents have also created GoFundMe online fundraising pages to help the victims while another resident is researching and locating apartment availability for the displaced residents, Ilsley said.
He said the town is working to secure state support to cover the cost of mid-range hotel stays until suitable accommodations can be obtained and to secure federal funding for non-congregate housing assistance.
According to Ilsley, other state assistance may include catastrophic legal services, mental health support, assistance with the re-issuance of lost critical documents, and insurance claim support.
The town is also establishing a single point of contact for the victims to assist with funding of mid-term housing, securing long-term housing, consolidating donations to help them through the fire and assist as they set up their new homes, and linking the victims with community, commercial and state agencies to address their specific needs.
“Now that these residents have shelter and food we are trying to work with them to determine their specific needs and put these requests before our community and those business partners that have pledged their support,” Ilsley said.
While the fire remains under investigation, Fire Chief Paul Hammond has said he believes it’s unlikely that a cause will ever be found because there was so much damage.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Danielle Cole said Tuesday that while her office was contacted by Raymond, it was decided that at this point a team of investigators wouldn’t be sent because of the amount of damage and the fact that local officials had indicated that there was no sign of criminal activity.
“We were both in agreement that there was really nothing that our agency would be able to support them with, but if there was we would have sent a team out,” she said.
Any victims needing assistance are encouraged to contact Denise O’Grady, Raymond’s welfare officer and public works director assistant, at 895-7036 or 365-9327, or Michelle Weaver, the town’s recreation director, at 895-7029.
Those wishing to receive pre-ordered bagged meals are encouraged to contact Judy DiNatale, the school nutrition services director, at 895-6616, ext. 2345 or via email at j.dinatale@sau33.com.