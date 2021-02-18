Nearly two weeks after losing everything she had, Kaitlyn McGaffigan is starting over.
The 22-year-old is trying to plan her next move after a devastating fire destroyed Raymond’s Sunview Apartments on Feb. 8 and left nearly 40 people homeless.
Residents in only eight of the 18 units in the apartment building had renters’ insurance policies.
McGaffigan’s unit, where she lived alone after her mother died in 2019 and her brother moved out, was among those not covered.
“I lost everything, including my parents’ ashes,” said McGaffigan, who was one of the first to notice the pre-dawn fire and knocked on doors to make sure residents got out.
McGaffigan has moved into her friend’s house until she finds a new place. Like so many of the fire victims, she has been overwhelmed by the community response to the fire.
“This is the town I grew up in, and it’s wonderful to see the community be there for all of us residents,” she said.
The town has created the Front Door Project, which includes a fund to help the victims relocate. Checks to the Front Door Fund can be made payable to: Town of Raymond-Fire Victims, c/o Denise O’Grady, 4 Epping St., Raymond, NH 03077.
The Union Leader Charitable Fund, meanwhile, is accepting credit card donations through Feb. 28 to help the fire victims. The fund will donate all of the money collected to the town of Raymond’s relief effort. Donations can be made at www.unionleader.com/donate.
Last week, the town activated its Emergency Operation Center to address the needs of those who were displaced. Those involved include town staff, volunteer coordinators, the Red Cross and a resident impacted by the fire who acts as a representative to the center.
According to Town Manager Joseph Ilsley, the project will guide residents through the recovery process to their new front door.
Through the effort, the town will work with each fire victim to work out a plan to get them into a new home while addressing issues along the way.
The town is compiling information on available apartments in the area and will assist residents in several ways, including providing up to $1,000 for security deposits and first month’s rent and a weekly gift card of $275 per unit until a permanent home is found or the funds are spent. More funds will be given to those with greater needs, Ilsley said.
Nearly $35,000 in gift cards have come in and approximately $160,000 has been raised through local GoFundMe funds and donations from community residents, churches and local businesses, Isley said.
Pledges have been received for furniture and appliance donations, which victims will be able to receive once they relocate.
“Now we just need to work the plan, address the needs of these residents and get them to their new home,” Isley said.
He said District 3 Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, has been working with Raymond to support the town’s efforts.
Charles Hall, a Red Cross senior disaster program manager for the Northern New England Region, said Raymond “has really set a high standard that will be hard to emulate.”
Brian Merrill, 53, had no renters’ insurance and lost all of his belongings, but he has gained much through the experience and the community’s help, he said.
“What changed my life was to see how good people can honestly be in a time of crisis. I don’t know what to say. I’m going to be OK,” he said.
Merrill, who works at Jackson Lumber & Millwork’s Raymond location, praised the company for supporting him and helping him out financially.
“They treated me like family,” he said.
His two sons and daughter-in-law have been by his side, as have other town residents.
“The town of Raymond, they’re probably the most caring people I’ve ever met in my life. They went beyond the call of duty. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Merrill, who was able to sign a one-year lease on a mobile home in Londonderry in the wake of the fire.
Aletha DeMarais, 20, said she and her boyfriend, Ethan Tucker-Burton, aren’t sure what they’re going to do.
“Ethan and I are still struggling to figure out our plan. There isn’t much housing out there in our area and our budget,” she said.
DeMarais said the kindness of others has made their heartache easier to bear, but she’s quickly realizing just how much she has lost.
“The hardest part is losing our little things, like pictures. I lost my favorite picture of me and all of my siblings, including my older brother who passed away a few years ago. It was the only copy of it, and it’s gone,” she said.
“It’s a terrible feeling to lose almost everything, and then not even having the chance to salvage anything.”
David Brown had renters’ insurance, but he’s still looking for a new place to live.
He’s been staying with his sister while his 22-year-old daughter, Monica, who was living with him at the apartment, is with her mother for now.
“We’re both very fortunate we’re with loved ones. I think everything is going to work out,” he said.