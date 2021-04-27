A late-night blaze at an apartment building on Bog Road in Concord sent one resident to the hospital and injured two firefighters, officials said.
Several pets were rescued in the fire, which was reported at 11:39 p.m. Monday at 29 Bog Road, according to a news release. The fire took place in Building 2 of Pinewood Village Apartments, which houses 24 apartments.
Firefighters arrived to see fire showing from the second and third floors and the attic, according to the news release. A second alarm brought in crews from Boscawen, Bow, Chichester, Franklin, Loudon, Pembroke and Penacook Ambulance to the scene, as well as additional communities to cover empty stations in the city.
One resident was brought to Concord Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalations. Two firefighters were injured with one being treated for second-degree burns and the other for a knee injury.
The fire remains under investigation. None of the units were able to be reoccupied.
The fire does not appear to be related to recent suspicious fires in the city.
On April 16, 22-year-old Brendan McEwen was arrested on felony charges of arson involving an occupied structure, and reckless conduct, according to a news release. The fire occurred at The Pines of West Concord, 20 Bog Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m.