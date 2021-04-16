A Concord family made a narrow escape from a fire early Friday morning, in their apartment just off Fisherville Road.
Just after 12:30 a.m., Concord firefighters were dealing with a small fire in a Bicentennial Square building when an alarm in an apartment complex on the north side of the city alerted firefighters to a blaze there, in The Pines Apartments on Bog Road, not far from the intersection with Fisherville Road.
Soon, residents of The Pines were calling to say there was a fire on the third floor of one of the buildings, and that people were trapped inside.
When firefighters arrived, they tried to rescue people with ladders.
One family decided to jump from their third-floor balcony, according to a news release from the city of Concord. One parent leapt first from the balcony, and caught a child tossed down by the other parent, who jumped down last.
No one, including the family that jumped from the balcony, was hurt, according to a news release.
The Concord police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire, along with the state Fire Marshal's Office. The city asks anyone with any information to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100.