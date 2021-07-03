A 21-year-old Concord man was killed in a rollover crash on I-89 Friday evening.
State police identified the victim as Kiran Darjee.
Another person in the vehicle, 18-year-old Raj Darjee of Concord, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Concord Hospital.
Police said the vehicle was heading northbound around 7:30 p.m. Friday when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway, crashed into several trees and rolled over.
Both men were ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Trooper Christopher Pieniazek said the cause of the crash, and the determination of who was driving, is still under investigation.
The left lane of the highway was closed for several hours while state police investigated.
Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Pieniazek at 227-0031.