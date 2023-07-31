Concord man, 84, missing since Friday Staff Report Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Police want the public's help in finding David M. Peistrup, missing from Concord since Friday. PROVIDED BY STATE POLICE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police are asking for help in locating an 84-year-old man last seen Friday in Concord.David M. Peistrup is described as 5-feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.He suffers from several medical conditions, including COPD, diabetes and dementia.Peistrup was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday when he left 8 Rex Drive in Concord in his vehicle, a red 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a New Hampshire handicap license plate Z417.He remained missing Monday afternoon and was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.State police authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert/SILVER Alert System. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man hit by car in Portsmouth dies of injuries, police say Man accused of smashing car windows in Newmarket arrested after police chase into Maine Concord man, 84, missing since Friday Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner National Guard uses helicopter to rescue hiker suffering for a medical issue FAA investigating plane crash in Hampton +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Tributes flow in for Atkinson fire chief after untimely death No one injured as plane crashes in ocean off Hampton Beach Bedford looking to build new safety complex; vote eyed for March FAA investigating plane crash in Hampton 2 tractor-trailer units crash on I-93 in Canterbury Body of Seabrook man found on Salisbury Beach Motorcyclist killed in York crash involving 2 other vehicles Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner More details released on dramatic medical call at sea on Hampton charter boat Franklin City Hall cited for code violations Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage