A Concord man was seriously injured Thursday when the snowmobile he was riding hit a tree in Pittsburg, officials said.
Conservation officers said around 4:20 p.m. Thursday emergency personnel responded to reports of a snowmobile crash on Trail 140, approximately 4 miles from the nearest road.
According a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, officials believe a man identified as Jason Berube, 45, of Concord, lost control of his snowmobile while negotiating a corner in the trail and hit a tree.
Following the crash, a member of Berube’s riding party traveled approximately a mile to an area where they located cell phone service and called 911.
Berube was stabilized and transported from the scene via rescue sled by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel. He was later transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by 45th Parallel EMS for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The snowmobile sustained moderate front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
Failure to adjust speed to changing trail conditions appears to have been the primary factor in the crash, officials said.
“Snowmobile riders should expect early-season riding conditions on most open systems to include thin snow coverage and the potential for icy corners,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Christopher Egan in a statement. “Riders must always be prepared to adjust their operation in a manner so as to safely negotiate unexpected hazards and varying trail conditions.”