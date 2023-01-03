State police cruiser crash

A Concord man and two state troopers were injured Tuesday when a car hit the back of a state police cruiser parked in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93 in Bow.

Around 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, state police say a man identified as Michael Dimattia, 31, of Concord, was operating a 1999 Nissan in the high-speed lane and attempting to merge into the middle lane when he crashed into the back of a 2020 Ford Transit van driven by Danielle Checchi, 30, of Walpole.