A Concord man and two state troopers were injured Tuesday when a car hit the back of a state police cruiser parked in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93 in Bow.
Around 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, state police say a man identified as Michael Dimattia, 31, of Concord, was operating a 1999 Nissan in the high-speed lane and attempting to merge into the middle lane when he crashed into the back of a 2020 Ford Transit van driven by Danielle Checchi, 30, of Walpole.
As a result of the crash, state police said, Dimattia lost control of his vehicle and veered into the right breakdown lane.
Two state troopers -- Jacob Plourde and Christopher Abbate -- were in the right breakdown lane helping a broken down motorist with their emergency lights activated, officials said. Once Dimattia entered the breakdown lane, he crashed into the back of the state police cruiser, officials said.
Dimattia and both troopers were transported to local medical facilities to be evaluated for injuries. Checchi suffered no injuries during the incident, officials said.
Both the state police cruiser and the Nissan were towed from the scene by New England Truck Center. The Ford van was driven from the scene.
Two lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time while investigators worked the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Gregg De Luca at (603) 223-8830 or Gregg.M.DeLuca@dos.nh.gov.