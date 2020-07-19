A 33-year-old Concord woman died after her car went off Interstate 93 and struck a tree early Sunday morning.
Elisabeth Philbrick was pronounced dead at the scene in Concord but her 5-year-old son was uninjured, state police said in a news release. The boy was taken to Concord Hospital for an evaluation.
The crash was reported at 5:26 a.m. near mile marker 42.
Troopers found a 2018 Hyundai Elantra resting against trees, approximately 30 feet down an embankment, according to the news release.
One lane of the highway was shut down for close to five hours until the vehicle could be removed.
“At this time, excessive and unreasonable speed appears to have been a factor,” according to the news release. “All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.”
Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Petrillo at 223-8837 or email at michael.petrillo@dos.nh.gov.