Concord police ID pedestrian, driver involved in fatal crash Staff Report Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Concord police has identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a motor vehicle earlier this month. Ewa Martel, 75, of Concord, died after she was hit near the HP Hood dairy company on North State Street about 10:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, where she died of her injuries.The driver, Timothy Ricker, 53, also of Concord, remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.Police said the car was traveling south on the road when it struck the woman.The accident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident, or who had a dashboard camera operating at the time, should call police detectives at 603-225-8600.